Bucharest concert to raise funds for NGO working with child refugees from Ukraine. ‘Together for the children of Ukraine,’ a benefit concert scheduled to take place on March 27 in Bucharest, aims to raise funds for the NGO Save the Children Romania. The seven-hour long concert, to be held at Club Control, will see performances from RoadkillSoda, Oigăn, The Amsterdams, om la (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]