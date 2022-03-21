Weekly overview in pictures: Anti-war protests & messages in Bucharest | “Toys’ bridge” for Ukrainian child refugees | Another busy week for the president



Weekly overview in pictures: Anti-war protests & messages in Bucharest | “Toys’ bridge” for Ukrainian child refugees | Another busy week for the president.

This weekly overview brings you the main topics from Romania, in pictures. Amid the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, people took to the streets in Bucharest to voice messages against the war. At the same time, more messages of peace were projected on an iconic building of the Romanian (...)