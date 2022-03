Sphera Group Shares Included In FTSE Global Micro Cap Index As Of March 21

Sphera Group Shares Included In FTSE Global Micro Cap Index As Of March 21. The shares of Sphera Group (SFG.RO), the operator of the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Romania, were included in the FTSE Global Micro Cap index. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]