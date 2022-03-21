Five Companies Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Included In FTSE Russell Indices As of March 21

Five Companies Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange Included In FTSE Russell Indices As of March 21. Five new Bucharest Stock Exchange listed companies are included as of Monday (March 21, 2022) in the FTSE Russell index series dedicated to Emerging Markets: MedLife (M), Purcari Wineries (WINE), Conpet (COTE), IMPACT Developer & Contractor (IMP) and Sphera Franchise Group (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]