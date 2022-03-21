Deloitte: Women To Occupy Less Than A Third Of Leadership Roles In Financial Services Companies By 2030



Deloitte: Women To Occupy Less Than A Third Of Leadership Roles In Financial Services Companies By 2030.

Based on historical growth, women will occupy less than a third (28%) of the leadership roles in the financial services companies by 2030, according to the latest edition of Deloitte report “Leadership, representation and gender equity in financial (...)