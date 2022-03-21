Fiscal Council: Romanian State-Run Companies End 2020 With Total Net Profit Of RON900M

Fiscal Council: Romanian State-Run Companies End 2020 With Total Net Profit Of RON900M. The profitability of Romanian state-run and private companies, exclusively the ones in the financial sector, has improved in 2020, but the financial results were decisively impacted by the massive economic support measures adopted by the state, in line with an analysis by the Fiscal (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]