ForMin Aurescu: We condemn Russia's attacks on civilians and civilian targets in Ukraine. The EU community condemns Russia's attacks against civilians and civilian objectives in Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said on Monday, requesting the Russian Federation to immediately stop its military actions. The head of the Romanian diplomacy is taking part in the (...)