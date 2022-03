Electrica Shareholders OK Total Ceiling Of Short-Term Financing Of RON1.5B

Shareholders of state-owned utility group Electrica (EL.RO) decided in their general meeting of March 21 to approve a total ceiling of short-term financing in the amount of RON1.5 billion that can be contracted in 2022, which will be used for the current activity of its electricity supply