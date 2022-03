Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Mediplus Revenue up 15% to RON4.6B in 2o21

Pharmaceutical wholesaler Mediplus Exim, part of the A&D Pharma group, controlled by Penta Investments, increased its revenue by 15% to RON4.6 billion in 2021, the company said.