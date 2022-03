Bittnet Group Signs Agreement for Full Takeover of TopTech

Bittnet Group Signs Agreement for Full Takeover of TopTech. Bittnet (BNET.RO), a group of IT companies listed on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange has announced the completion of the negotiations for the full takeover of IT&C integrator TopTech. The deal is subject to approval by the Competition (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]