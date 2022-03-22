Venice Commission argues RO should have reinstated DNA as sole anticorruption body

Venice Commission argues RO should have reinstated DNA as sole anticorruption body. The Venice Commission “regrets the haste” with which the law on dismantling the controversial prosecution body dedicated to magistrates SIIJ has passed through the Romanian parliament and has been promulgated. The Commission also argues that the existing specialised prosecution service DNA would (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]