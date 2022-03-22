 
Romaniapress.com

March 22, 2022

Belgium’s real estate group Mitiska contemplates its exit from RO market
Mar 22, 2022

Belgium’s real estate group Mitiska contemplates its exit from RO market.

The real estate group Mitiska, controlled by the Belgian millionaire Luc Geuten, is analyzing the possibility of selling the properties accumulated on the Romanian market, or about 16% of its European portfolio, according to sources from the local real estate market consulted by Profit.ro. (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romgaz Management Finally Approves Buying Exxon's Stake in Black Sea Gas Project Romgaz announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday evening that it was moving towards the completion of the transaction with the US’ Exxon on the acquisition of the latter’s stake in the Black Sea gas project.

One United Properties Set To Pay Out RON42.5M Dividends Real estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO) has summoned its shareholders on April 26, 2022 to approve, among others, the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON42.5 million (gross dividend amount), out of which RON38.3 million from the Company’s net profit for 2021 and RON4.2 (...)

Ministry of Health enters cooperation agreement with WHO's Regional Office for Europe The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, and the Regional Director of the Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, Hans Kluge, have signed a cooperation agreement in Bucharest, aimed at, among other things, to increase access to essential medical services. “The document sets out the general (...)

PM Ciuca: We will communicate support measures next week, after discussing with European Commission Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday stated that the mix of measures regarding energy, food and other products will be communicated next week, after the authorities discuss the matter with the European Commission. He specified that, at present, analyses are being carried out by each ministry (...)

President Iohannis welcomes Polish counterpart Duda: Romania, Poland firmly supporting the integration of the R. of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia into the EU Romania and Poland strongly support the integration of the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia into the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, after a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda. “Romania and Poland strongly support the integration of the Republic of (...)

Rompetrol Well Services Seeks To Distribute Its 2021 Net Profit As Dividends The Board of Directors of Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO), the oil services division of Rompetrol Group, is summoning its shareholders on April 27, 2022 to discuss, among others, the distribution of the company’s net profit of RON1.6 million recorded in (...)

Analysis: Courier Services Become More Expensive Courier services expect imminent price increases amid rising inflation and rising fuel, gas and electricity prices, according to an analysis by Innoship, a technology company that has developed a global delivery management solution for online (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |