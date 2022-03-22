Belgium’s real estate group Mitiska contemplates its exit from RO market

Belgium’s real estate group Mitiska contemplates its exit from RO market. The real estate group Mitiska, controlled by the Belgian millionaire Luc Geuten, is analyzing the possibility of selling the properties accumulated on the Romanian market, or about 16% of its European portfolio, according to sources from the local real estate market consulted by Profit.ro. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]