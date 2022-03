RO construction activity rises in January ahead of difficult year

RO construction activity rises in January ahead of difficult year. The volume of construction works in Romania increased in January 2022, as a gross series, by 12.9% compared to January 2021 (YoY), the statistics office INS announced. The construction activity is seasonally weak in the first month of the year and the challenges faced by the sector through (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]