Conpet Ploiesti Proposes RON7.28/Share Gross Dividend from 2021 Profit to Shareholders

Conpet Ploiesti Proposes RON7.28/Share Gross Dividend from 2021 Profit to Shareholders. Romanian state-owned oil transporter Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO) is proposing to shareholders a gross dividend of RON7.28 per share, meaning the distribution of a total sum of RON50.4 million from the RON52 million profit registered in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]