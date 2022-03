Agroserv Mariuta Switches to RON1.7M Profit in 2021 from RON6.2M Losses in 2020

Agroserv Mariuta Switches to RON1.7M Profit in 2021 from RON6.2M Losses in 2020. Agroserv Mariuta, the Romanian company that owns Laptaria cu Caimac brand, ended 2021 with RON68.4 million turnover, up 40% from 2020 and net profit of RON1.7 million, from RON6.2 million losses in 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]