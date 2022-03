VarunaS Posts Two-Digit Turnover Growth in 2021 to RON14M YOY

VarunaS Posts Two-Digit Turnover Growth in 2021 to RON14M YOY. VarunaS, a company operating in the field of toy retail and wholesale, registered a two-digit turnover increase in 2021 against 2020, to around RON14 million, in line with ZF calculations based on company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]