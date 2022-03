OMV Petrom Budgets RON2.8B Profit and RON21B Revenues; Eyes RON4.4B Investments for 2022

OMV Petrom Budgets RON2.8B Profit and RON21B Revenues; Eyes RON4.4B Investments for 2022. Amid dwindling hydrocarbon output due to natural decline and the sale of some deposits, coupled by lower demand for natural gas, OMV Petrom has budgeted only 6% higher profit for 2022 year-on-year and 1% lower sales. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]