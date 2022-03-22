Lemon Office Design signs the design project for Superbet offices at One Cotroceni Park

Lemon Office Design, the office division of Lemon Interior Design, announces a partnership with Superbet for the design concept and arrangement of the company`s offices at One Cotroceni Park. The largest sports betting operator announced earlier last year the relocation of its headquarters to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]