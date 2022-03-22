Romania plans to co-host international conference in support of Moldova

Romania plans to co-host international conference in support of Moldova. Romania plans to co-host, alongside Germany and France, a conference in support of the Republic of Moldova, foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu announced. It aims “to create a ‘Moldova Support Platform’ and to stimulate more support for this country.” #FAC today on support to RM: I presented (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]