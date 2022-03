Horváth Ends 2021 With Nearly 30% Higher Turnover, Of Almost EUR5.4M

Horváth Ends 2021 With Nearly 30% Higher Turnover, Of Almost EUR5.4M. Management consultancy firm Horváth ended 2021 with a turnover of approximately EUR5.4 million, after recovering the losses from the pandemic, which translates into an increase of almost 30% versus 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]