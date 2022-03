Central Romania: Bear from Ukraine joins sanctuary in Zărnești

Central Romania: Bear from Ukraine joins sanctuary in Zărnești. Masha, a female bear who was kept at a circus company in Ukraine for the past 20 years, has joined the bear sanctuary in Zărneşti, managed by the association Millions of Friends. The bear was supposed to join the sanctuary in early March, but as the war broke in Ukraine the deadline could not be (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]