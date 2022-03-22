First Popeyes restaurant in the country to open in Bucharest next month



A first restaurant under the brand of the U.S. fast-food chain Popeyes will open on April 9 in Băneasa Shopping City, in northern Bucharest. Multi-brand restaurant group Sterling Cruise operates the restaurant. The expansion plans for the brand cover the opening of 90 restaurants over the next (...)