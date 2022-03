Ballet dancer refugees perform in Bucharest Opera’s Giselle

Ballet dancer refugees perform in Bucharest Opera's Giselle. Five ballet dancers who fled the war in Ukraine made their Bucharest debut on Sunday, March 20, in Bucharest Opera's staging of Adolphe Charles Adam's Giselle. The dancers - Bogdana Alekseeva, Rodion Yatsyk, Aibek Ryskulbekov, Lara Paraschiv, and Jimi Kustarbek Uulu – arrived in Romania in early (...)