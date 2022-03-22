One United Properties Set To Pay Out RON42.5M DividendsReal estate developer One United Properties (ONE.RO) has summoned its shareholders on April 26, 2022 to approve, among others, the distribution of dividends in the amount of RON42.5 million (gross dividend amount), out of which RON38.3 million from the Company’s net profit for 2021 and RON4.2 (...)
Analysis: Courier Services Become More ExpensiveCourier services expect imminent price increases amid rising inflation and rising fuel, gas and electricity prices, according to an analysis by Innoship, a technology company that has developed a global delivery management solution for online (...)