ING Bank Romania Net Profit Rises 109% to RON1B in 2021. ING Bank Romania made net profit of RON1.03 billion in 2021, up 109% compared with 2020, while total revenue rose to RON2.35 billion, up 11%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]