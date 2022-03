Software Solutions Provider Bento Posts 78% Growth in Revenue to RON27.3M in 2021

Romanian software solution development and implementation company and IT and Cloud infrastructure provider Bento (BENTO.RO) ended 2021 with RON27.3 million revenue, an increase of 78% year-on-year and RON4.5 million net profit, 144% higher than in 2020.