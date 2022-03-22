President of the International Federation of Red Cross hails IFRC’s partnership with the Romanian Red Cross to manage the humanitarian crisis triggered by the conflict in Ukraine



President of the International Federation of Red Cross hails IFRC’s partnership with the Romanian Red Cross to manage the humanitarian crisis triggered by the conflict in Ukraine.

President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Francesco Rocca on Tuesday was welcomed at Elisabeta Palace in Bucharest by Chair of the Romanian National Red Cross Society, Her Majesty Margareta, and was told about a direct connection between Her (...)