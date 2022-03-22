Ministry of Health enters cooperation agreement with WHO’s Regional Office for Europe

Ministry of Health enters cooperation agreement with WHO’s Regional Office for Europe. The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, and the Regional Director of the Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, Hans Kluge, have signed a cooperation agreement in Bucharest, aimed at, among other things, to increase access to essential medical services. “The document sets out the general (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]