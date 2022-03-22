PM Ciuca: We will communicate support measures next week, after discussing with European Commission

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday stated that the mix of measures regarding energy, food and other products will be communicated next week, after the authorities discuss the matter with the European Commission. He specified that, at present, analyses are being carried out by each ministry (...)