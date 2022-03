Romanian households ready to place their savings in Treasury bonds

Romanian households ready to place their savings in Treasury bonds. The Romanian Ministry of Finance raised RON 200 mln (EUR 40 mln) from small individual investors in just three days by selling BVB-listed Fidelis government securities. The subscription period ends on April 1. Only on March 21, 2022, small investors placed orders for about RON 85 mln, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]