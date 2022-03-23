Romanian Liberal leader Florin Citu again under pressure within his own party

Romanian Liberal leader Florin Citu again under pressure within his own party. The call launched by Liberal leader Florin Citu (PNL) to evaluate all the ministers, followed by a possible reshuffle, was challenged by his own party - including minister of interior Lucian Bode, reportedly on Florin Citu's list for replacement. The evaluation was supposed to take place at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]