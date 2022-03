Polish, Romanian presidents urge for "new strategy" for NATO

Polish, Romanian presidents urge for "new strategy" for NATO. Polish president Andrzej Duda, speaking in Bucharest in a joint press conference with Romanian peer Klaus Iohannis, argued that NATO should adapt its strategy to the security crisis generated by the Russian Federation invading Ukraine and occupying parts of the country. "First of all, the new (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]