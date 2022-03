Benvenuti Banks on 10%-15% Turnover Growth in 2022 YOY

Benvenuti Banks on 10%-15% Turnover Growth in 2022 YOY. Footwear retailer Benvenuti, controlled by local entrepreneur Dan Pavel, has budgeted 10%-15% turnover growth for 2022 year-on-year, supported both by the online store and the opening of new units. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]