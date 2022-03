Salarium Wants to Have 12,000 Registered Employees in 2022

Salarium, a platform via which employees can get a salary advance payment without fees or interest, wants to reach 12,000 employees registered by partner companies this year, according to Alina Stefan, Salarium CEO. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]