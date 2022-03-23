Bento posts a turnover of 27.3 million lei for 2021, an increase of 78% and a net profit of 4.5 million lei



Bento – Intellectually Curious (BVB: BENTO), a Romanian entrepreneurial company, specialized in developing and implementing software solutions and delivering IT and Cloud infrastructure services, reports a turnover of 27.3 million lei, an increase of 78% compared to 2020, EBITDA of 5.3 million (...)