Mar 23, 2022
Bento posts a turnover of 27.3 million lei for 2021, an increase of 78% and a net profit of 4.5 million lei.
Bento – Intellectually Curious (BVB: BENTO), a Romanian entrepreneurial company, specialized in developing and implementing software solutions and delivering IT and Cloud infrastructure services, reports a turnover of 27.3 million lei, an increase of 78% compared to 2020, EBITDA of 5.3 million (...)
