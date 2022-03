Agroserv Măriuța posts a turnover of 68.4 million lei for 2021, an increase of 40%

Agroserv Măriuța posts a turnover of 68.4 million lei for 2021, an increase of 40%. Agroserv Măriuța (BVB: MILK ), a Romanian agricultural company and owner of the Lăptaria cu Caimac brand, posts a turnover of 68.3 million lei for 2021, an increase of 40% compared to 2020 and a net profit of 1.7 million lei, compared to a loss of 6.2 million lei recorded in 2020.... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]