Pavel, Mărgărit and Associates : The legal status of digital nomads in Romania

Pavel, Mărgărit and Associates : The legal status of digital nomads in Romania. Executive summary: On January 17, 2022, Romanian Law no. 22/2022 entered into force for amending and supplementing the Emergency Ordinance no. 194/2002 regarding the status of foreigners in Romania, a regulation that outlines the legal status of the concept of digital nomads in Romania. This (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]