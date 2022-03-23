Postis launches Parcely, the first mobile app where end-customers can track all their orders, from any
Postis, the first Romanian digital platform for delivery management, automation, and optimization, launches Parcely, the first integrated Track & Trace app for end-customers. They will be able to seamlessly track directly on their smartphone all the orders they are about to receive, (...)
