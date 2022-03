MedLife CEO And Shareholder, Mihai Marcu, Sells EUR3M Worth Of Company Shares

MedLife CEO And Shareholder, Mihai Marcu, Sells EUR3M Worth Of Company Shares. MedLife (M.RO), the leader of the Romanian private medical services market, said in a stock market report on Wednesday that Mihai Marcu, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, sold a package of 620,000 M shares, at the price of RON23 per share, on Monday (March 21, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]