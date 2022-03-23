HealthMin Rafila: Distribution of the 30 million tablets of potassium iodide to be completed this week



The distribution of the 30 million tablets of potassium iodide to the Public Health Directorates will conclude at the end of this week, and they will be distributed to the population through family doctors as well, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila announced, also stressing that the use of these (...)