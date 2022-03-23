Supreme Court rules in final decision: Ex-president Basescu has collaborated with the late Securitate political police

Supreme Court rules in final decision: Ex-president Basescu has collaborated with the late Securitate political police. In a final and binding decision on Wednesday, the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation (ICCJ) found that former President Traian Basescu had collaborated with the late Securitate political police. The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal filed by the former president, sustaining the decision of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]