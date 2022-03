Analysis: Business Leaders In Romania Brace For Austerity In 2H/2022

Analysis: Business Leaders In Romania Brace For Austerity In 2H/2022. The accelerated increase in energy and fuel prices and the situation of the conflict in Ukraine will prompt business leaders in Romania to adopt an austerity plan in the second half of 2022, in line with an analysis by the company HR Arthur (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]