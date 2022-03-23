C&W Echinox: Bucharest’s Center-West Area Becomes Main Office Hub In The Capital City
Mar 23, 2022
The office space stock in the Center-West area of capital city Bucharest, near the Politehnica University, will exceed the existing stock in the Floreasca-Barbu Vacarescu (which has been the main office hub in Bucharest for eight years) in 2022, as per data from real estate consulting firm (...)
