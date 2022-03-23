Vilceanu: Romania is ‘on schedule’ in meeting objectives under National Recovery Plan by March 31

Vilceanu: Romania is ‘on schedule’ in meeting objectives under National Recovery Plan by March 31. Romania is “on schedule” in meeting the targets set under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) until March 31, the Minister for Investments and European Projects, Dan Vilceanu, stated on Wednesday, while also underlying that the first request for payment to be submitted in May is (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]