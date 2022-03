NATO chief proposes permanent battle groups to consolidate Eastern Flank

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Western alliance will deploy four new battle groups across Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia as part of its response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The decision pends NATO's approval, though.