Romanian online retailer evoMAG close to getting strategic investor

Romanian online retailer evoMAG close to getting strategic investor. Romanian online retailer evoMAG, a family business, is close to wrapping up the negotiations to sell a minority stake aimed at accelerating growth. The company's plans for this year include opening two showrooms, listing on at least one marketplace platform and doubling the product range. "We (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]