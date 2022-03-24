Romanian circular fashion trading platform Dressingz raises EUR 0.3 mln pre-seed funding

Romanian start-up Dressingz, which targets the circular fashion market by providing consumers with a platform through which they can trade their clothes that they no longer wear, announced that it raised pre-seed funding of EUR 300,000. Plans for the current year aim to raise a new round of (...)