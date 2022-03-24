Perfect Dent 2021 Turnover Soars 45% to RON3M YOY

Perfect Dent, a stomatology clinic of Bucharest, developed by dentist Denisa Zaharia 16 years ago, reached RON3 million turnover in 2021, up 45%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]