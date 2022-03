Dacris Hits EUR23M Turnover in 2021, Up Just 2% from 2020

Dacris Hits EUR23M Turnover in 2021, Up Just 2% from 2020. Stationery and office equipment importer and wholesaler Dacris, held by the Fati family, in 2021 posted EUR23 million turnover, just 2% higher on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]