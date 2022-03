Private Labels Came to Weigh 15% in Total Consumer Goods Sales in 2021, Up 15% on 2020



Private Labels Came to Weigh 15% in Total Consumer Goods Sales in 2021, Up 15% on 2020.

Private labels at end-2021 came to hold a 15.1% market share of overall consumer goods sales, after a 15% increase against 2020, reveals an analysis by market research firm Nielsen.