Bilka Rakes in RON245M Profit in 2021, Double 2020 Level

Bilka Rakes in RON245M Profit in 2021, Double 2020 Level. Brasov-based roofing systems maker Bilka, owned by entrepreneur Horatiu Tepes, went beyond RON245 million in terms of profit in 2021, leading to a 22% gain margin. The figure was more than double the 2020 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]